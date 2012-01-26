Apex Factory Automation installs reflow ovens

Virginia headquartered SMT specialist Apex Factory Automation has announced the addition of TSM reflow ovens to its scalable line-up of automatic PCBA systems.

TSM specializes in environmentally responsible systems featuring ultra-low energy and N2 consumption and high efficiency flux residue management.



Apex FA offers high-efficiency Air and N2 reflow ovens in 6, 8, and 10 zone variations, in addition to a N2 Oven with a built-in Nitrogen Generator.



“Progressive EMS providers and OEM in-sourcers are increasingly recognizing that the maturing of surface mount technology does not automatically mean a scarcity of manufacturing innovations,” commented Matt Conway, Apex Director of Program Development. “We believe there’s also room for service and commercial innovation, including our uniquely transparent business model that is being welcomed with open arms by the North American market. “