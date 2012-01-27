One million Lumia and an extended war metaphor

Nokia CEO Stephen Elop said the ”war of ecosytems” is tough, but the sale of over 1 million Lumia devices offers a good base for the invasion of other countries markets.

”In the war of ecosystems, clearly there are some strong contenders already on the field,” Elop said in a statement regarding the company's financial results. “With Lumia, we have demonstrated that we belong on the field. Our specific intent has been to establish a beachhead in this war of ecosystems, and country by country that is what we are now accomplishing.”



"To date we have sold well over 1 million Lumia devices. From this beachhead of more than 1 million Lumia devices, you will see us push forward with the sales, marketing and successive product introductions necessary to be successful," Elop continued. "We also plan to bring the Lumia series to additional markets including China and Latin America in the first half of 2012."



In the conference call Elop announced the next stage of battle, with the Lumia 710 and 800 launching in Canada in February.