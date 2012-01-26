© dave cox / dreamstime.com

Psyko Audio Labs looks for a buyer

Despite booms in gaming and portable audio, Psyko Audio Labs, an audio headset producer, is searching for a buyer to keep it afloat.

Psyko Audio Labs announced today that its Board of Directors has made the decision to seek strategic alternatives for the business.



The company said it will consider sevearal alternatives including licensing its technology to another consumer electronics company or companies, or the sale of all or a majority of the company's equity or primary assets.



Headsets for gaming and portable audio are among the fastest-growing categories in all of consumer electronics but the company has been unable to take advantage, a company statement said, despite winning several awards in the field.



"Psyko doesn't have a mature capital structure to take advantage of the explosive growth within these markets," said Yerry Sydoryk, CEO and President. "We've concluded that the fastest way to realize our market vision is to seek strategic alternatives, which in the end means partnering and/or selling the assets of the company to an organization with greater resources and distribution to capitalize on the market opportunity and its growth."