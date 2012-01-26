©alexmax-dreamstime.com

Rumour: iPhone 5 gearing up for production

A ”reliable source” at Foxconn has told 9to5mac.com that the iPhone5 is gearing up production, hinting at a summer release.

The site said the source had also tipped that Apple would release an iPhone 4s model instead of the iPhone 5 last summer.



The source said that several sample devices exist at the moment. While not final versions they all share a 4+ inch display and none are tear drop shaped as rumoured. The source said that LG had produced one of the sample displays.



Given a typical five month lead time , the launch of the phone could be this summer the site said.