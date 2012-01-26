JT to fill void for Super Dry in the US

JT Technologies will represent the Totech Super Dry product line in NY state and eastern Pennsylvania, navigating “wildly inconsistent” MSD management practices in the Americas.

“MSD management practices in the Americas are still wildly inconsistent and often lack understanding of the scope of both the problems and the available proven solutions," explained Protean Director Richard Heimsch (Protean manages Super Dry). " JT is ideally suited to fill those voids and answer those challenges”.



JT Technologies is a veteran manufacturer's representative and soldering materials distribution firm that specializes in equipment and materials used in the assembly of printed circuit boards, with an emphasis on SMT equipment and processes.