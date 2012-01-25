Teleplan to provide services to Acer America

Teleplan International has been selected by Acer America for its remanufacturing business in North America.

The services will be facilitated from Teleplan Reynosa in Mexico the company said in a press release today. The service solution encompasses cleaning, screening and repair of Acer’s notebook product portfolio.



“We are delighted to receive this accreditation and to add Acer to our customer list,” commented Chief Sales & Marketing Officer Patrick Ring one of the most recent business wins further expanding Teleplan’s global integrated End-to-End after-market services.