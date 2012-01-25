© U.S. Air Force / Staff Sgt. Levi Riendeau Electronics Production | January 25, 2012
Conflict Minerals - a question for all electronics companies
Representatives from the European Commission, Nokia and Swedwatch / makeITfair came together this week to talk about the problem of conflict minerals and who's responsible.
The Social Democrats in European Parliament arranged the seminar, which took place in Stockholm on Monday. The moderator was MEP Marita Ulvskog.
“Some countries have fallen into a commodity trap. Their resources finance war and atrocities while we depend on them for our industry”, she said.
The situation in the Congo is often used as an example of the problem. Here various rebel and militia groups control much of the mining activity and can earn up to one hundred million U.S. dollars in one year. This in a country where a Kalashnikov goes for as low as $ 30.
What does this have to do with the electronics industry? It is precisely within the electronics industry that a large proportion of these raw materials are consumed. The 3TG-minerals (tin, tantalum and tungsten) and gold are famous for this fact - all are found in mobile phones, computers and other electronics.
The issue of conflict minerals has been a hot topic recently, particularly in United States, where the Dodd-Frank-act was signed in 2010. The act requires companies to keep track of their supply chains and report irregularities to the public. A so-called "naming and shaming", if you will.
The law has come under a lot of criticism in both the U.S. and elsewhere in the world for being relatively toothless, with no prohibitions or restrictions (a line that the EU also seems to echo). The law may only be effective in consumer cases, because in other areas, such as defense electronics, “naming and shaming” might not work. These type of customers are not always as interested in the source of their minerals.
Pekka Isosomppi, Director of Social Regulation at Nokia took a slightly more cautious approach at the talk. He believed that a law is needed, but that the companies who follow the rules must be supported by governments, mostly to avoid the rules serving as a competitive disadvantage for western companies.
Isosomppi also stressed that Nokia and several of their competitors, including Sony Ericsson (now Sony) and Motorola are already addressing the issue and basically keep track of the supply chain already.
Companies between Nokia and the mines, he continued, everything from contract manufacturers, PCB fabricators and component manufacturers to mineral-sellers, must also be held accountable. At the moment, he says, they aren't.
The closest scenario for the EU right now is probably a law like the Dodd-Frank Act that builds on on due diligence.
There are already five step framework set by the OECD, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, and UN Security Council related to due diligence for companies in this area:
- Establish strong company management system
- Identify and assess risk in the supply chain
- Design and implement a strategy to respond to identified risks.
- Carry out independent third-party audit of supply chain due diligence at identified points in the supply chain
- Report on supply chain due diligence.
There are still many questions left to answer. Who should bear the brunt of responsibility? Countries, OEMs or component manufacturers? How do you ensure that the directives are followed globally and not just in the U.S. and Europe?
All this to fix while not strangling commodity trade for the countries that depend on it. It's a tough balance.
“Some countries have fallen into a commodity trap. Their resources finance war and atrocities while we depend on them for our industry”, she said.
The situation in the Congo is often used as an example of the problem. Here various rebel and militia groups control much of the mining activity and can earn up to one hundred million U.S. dollars in one year. This in a country where a Kalashnikov goes for as low as $ 30.
What does this have to do with the electronics industry? It is precisely within the electronics industry that a large proportion of these raw materials are consumed. The 3TG-minerals (tin, tantalum and tungsten) and gold are famous for this fact - all are found in mobile phones, computers and other electronics.
The issue of conflict minerals has been a hot topic recently, particularly in United States, where the Dodd-Frank-act was signed in 2010. The act requires companies to keep track of their supply chains and report irregularities to the public. A so-called "naming and shaming", if you will.
The law has come under a lot of criticism in both the U.S. and elsewhere in the world for being relatively toothless, with no prohibitions or restrictions (a line that the EU also seems to echo). The law may only be effective in consumer cases, because in other areas, such as defense electronics, “naming and shaming” might not work. These type of customers are not always as interested in the source of their minerals.
Pekka Isosomppi, Director of Social Regulation at Nokia took a slightly more cautious approach at the talk. He believed that a law is needed, but that the companies who follow the rules must be supported by governments, mostly to avoid the rules serving as a competitive disadvantage for western companies.
Isosomppi also stressed that Nokia and several of their competitors, including Sony Ericsson (now Sony) and Motorola are already addressing the issue and basically keep track of the supply chain already.
Companies between Nokia and the mines, he continued, everything from contract manufacturers, PCB fabricators and component manufacturers to mineral-sellers, must also be held accountable. At the moment, he says, they aren't.
The closest scenario for the EU right now is probably a law like the Dodd-Frank Act that builds on on due diligence.
There are already five step framework set by the OECD, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, and UN Security Council related to due diligence for companies in this area:
- Establish strong company management system
- Identify and assess risk in the supply chain
- Design and implement a strategy to respond to identified risks.
- Carry out independent third-party audit of supply chain due diligence at identified points in the supply chain
- Report on supply chain due diligence.
There are still many questions left to answer. Who should bear the brunt of responsibility? Countries, OEMs or component manufacturers? How do you ensure that the directives are followed globally and not just in the U.S. and Europe?
All this to fix while not strangling commodity trade for the countries that depend on it. It's a tough balance.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments