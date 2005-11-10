Samsung plans heavy R&D investments

According to Financial Times Samsung has unveiled its plans for major investments over the next five years.

Samsung's budget for the next five years R&D investments is according to Financial Times $45 billion. The money is aimed for boosting the company's research-and-development capabilities.



This budget is a significant increase compared to earlier years. For the last decade the company invested $35 billion on these kinds of operations.



“In the 21st century, only companies that create and lead markets through innovative technology will survive,” Lee Yoon-woo, the group's vice-chairman and chief technology officer, told Financial Times.



“If Samsung wants to achieve its goal of being a top-tier company, we will have to put greater focus on our R&D capability,” Mr Lee said.