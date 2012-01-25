Electronics Production | January 25, 2012
Incap to close Helsinki factory
Incap has completed co-operative negotiations in Incap's Helsinki factory. The factory will be closed down and production transferred to the Kuressaare factory.
After evaluation of different alternatives for adjustment of operations and improvement of profitability Incap has decided to close down the Helsinki factory and will transfer the production to the company's other factories. The decision means that the employment contracts of 8 white-collars and 48 blue-collars will be terminated gradually during winter and spring. The close-down of the factory and the production transfer will have no effect on customer relationships or deliveries.
According to preliminary estimates the main part of the factory's production will end by autumn 2012. The sheet-metal manufacturing will be transferred partly to Incap's factory in Vaasa and partly to subcontractors. The final assembly will be transferred to the Kuressaare factory.
Incap estimates that the close-down of the factory will bring annual savings of about EUR 1.6 million in fixed costs. The Helsinki factory is operating in leased premises.
Says Mr Sami Mykkänen, President and CEO of Incap Group: "We have already for a longer time searched for a solution to improve the profitability of the Helsinki factory. Negotiations on the sale of the sheet-metal manufacturing business were continued until the end of last year but they did not lead to any satisfying result. Keeping up the competitive edge in sheet-metal manufacturing in Helsinki would have meant remarkable investments in machinery during the next few years, and these were considered to be inappropriate in the present market situation."
"Close-down of the factory is a heavy measure for the personnel but it is necessary for the company's future. Centralisation of the manufacturing operations in Kuressaare and Vaasa plants increases the capacity utilisation rate and lowers the fixed costs. Decrease in production costs enhances also our customers' competitive edge. In addition, the centralisation gives us better means for developing the company's operations further."
According to preliminary estimates the main part of the factory's production will end by autumn 2012. The sheet-metal manufacturing will be transferred partly to Incap's factory in Vaasa and partly to subcontractors. The final assembly will be transferred to the Kuressaare factory.
Incap estimates that the close-down of the factory will bring annual savings of about EUR 1.6 million in fixed costs. The Helsinki factory is operating in leased premises.
Says Mr Sami Mykkänen, President and CEO of Incap Group: "We have already for a longer time searched for a solution to improve the profitability of the Helsinki factory. Negotiations on the sale of the sheet-metal manufacturing business were continued until the end of last year but they did not lead to any satisfying result. Keeping up the competitive edge in sheet-metal manufacturing in Helsinki would have meant remarkable investments in machinery during the next few years, and these were considered to be inappropriate in the present market situation."
"Close-down of the factory is a heavy measure for the personnel but it is necessary for the company's future. Centralisation of the manufacturing operations in Kuressaare and Vaasa plants increases the capacity utilisation rate and lowers the fixed costs. Decrease in production costs enhances also our customers' competitive edge. In addition, the centralisation gives us better means for developing the company's operations further."
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments