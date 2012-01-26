IPTE FA to install line at Leoni factory

IPTE Factory Automation will install a fully integrated manufacturing line for electronic sub-assemblies at the site of the Leoni company in Arad, Romania.

IPTE said the design has been engineered in cooperation with Leoni’s central department of Production Process Engineering – Production Technology.



The line is 26 m long in total and features 27 different workstations for all the necessary individual manufacturing operations.