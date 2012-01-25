Apple on fire

Apple posted a record quarterly net profit with a gross margin that exceeded most expectations. CEO Tim Cook says that the Kindle Fire didn't dent sales.

The Company posted record quarterly revenue of $46.33 billion and record quarterly net profit of $13.06 billion, compared to revenue of $26.74 billion and net quarterly profit of $6 billion in the year-ago quarter. Gross margin was 44.7 percent compared to 38.5 percent in the year-ago quarter.



In an earnings call, reflecting on positive sales across the board (except for the iPod) CEO Tim Cook said he didn't think the Kindle Fire had impacted sales of the iPad. In relation to Kindle Fire that he didn't think that the "limited function tablets and e-readers to be in the same category as the iPad"



Apple sold 15.43 million iPads during the quarter, a 111 percent unit increase over the year-ago quarter. The Company sold 37.04 million iPhones in the quarter, representing 128 percent unit growth over the year-ago quarter.

The Company sold 5.2 million Macs during the quarter, a 26 percent unit increase over the year-ago quarter. Apple sold 15.4 million iPods, a 21 percent unit decline from the year-ago quarter.