Mydata MY500 at Éolane Valence

The French EMS-provider has just started up a third SMD line for prototype manufacture at their production facility in Valence.

Included in the line is a solder paste deposit machine from Mydata: a MY500 Jet Printer. "The investment has already been used to the benefit of many of our customers, during the validation stage in September 2011 … and the results certainly meet our expectations!," the company writes .



MY500 draws on a technique already used in inkjet printers, and prints solder paste at 500 dots (330µm) a second. The innovation has already led to huge productivity gains by removing the need for stencils and the associated drawbacks, the EMS-provider continued.