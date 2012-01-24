Cencorp: next step is renewable energy solutions

Cencorp has finished a frame agreement to deliver flexible circuits for renewable energy solutions that it says may be worth over EUR 50 million over the course of three years.

The trade was prepared in spring 2011 and has had a significant impact on the development of Cencorps outlook in 2011, the company said in a statement.



A press release said:



"In the frame agreement, the companies have agreed on the terms and conditions, as well as estimates, non-binding for the customer, regarding production volumes during 2012-2014. The potential orders will come from the customer as separate orders within the limits of the agreement concluded today. Risks related to the frame agreement mainly include the realization of the customer own production volumes and the development of the global economy in general".



President and CEO of Cencorp Mats Eriksson said that delivering components for renewable energy solutions is a nature step in the company's successful strategy that has specialized in flexible circuits, from mobile phone antennas to RFID antennas.