Ventec Europe invests in new laboratory

Ventec-UK has purchased a TA Q20 DSC (Differential Scanning Calorimeter) as the first stage of investment in its UK test lab.

The equipment allows Ventec Europe to conduct degree of cure and Glass Transition Temperature (Tg) measurements to verify our customers lamination processes the company said today.



“With the number of different presses; methods of programming and material loading along with the variability in PCB designs, it is important that the PCB manufacturer is confident that material they manufacture are cured to the correct degree and have a Tg appropriate to the materials used. In offering this service we can assist our customers in the manufacture of reliable boards, ” a release by the company said.



Mark Goodwin, Managing Director commented "this is the first stage of a significant investment programme in a UK test lab facility designed to support our growing European customer base. The new laboratory will allow Ventec-Europe to offer a greater level of technical support and it further demonstrates Ventec's long term commitment to the European Market".