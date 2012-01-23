Wi-LAN takes aim at RIM

It's more bad news for RIM as Wi-LAN claims patent infringement against the company.

Wi-LAN, which describes itself as " focused on developing, protecting and monetizing patented inventions", announced today that it has filed a suit in the U.S. District Court, Southern District of Florida, against RIM for a patent infringement.



In its filing Wi-LAN asserts that RIM is infringing on U.S. Patent No. 5,515,369 and U.S. Patent No. 6,232,969.



Wi-LAN has licensed its intellectual property to over 255 companies worldwide.