Electronics Production | January 24, 2012
Apple finds core violation - terminates business relationship
Cupertino-based electronics giant Apple has issued its annual Supplier Responsibility Progress Report for 2012, revealing several violations of the company's Supplier Code of Conduct.
The new report - which for the first time includes an almost complete list of suppliers - provides the results of 229 supplier audits conducted by Apple.
The audits were lead by an Apple auditor and supported by local third party auditors, focusing on violations of the company's Supplier Code of Conduct .
As show below, the audits have identified several instances of Apple protocol being broken, including underage labor.
Anti discrimination
- 18 facilities screened job candidates or current workers for hepatitis B, and 52 facilities lacked policies and procedures that prohibit discrimination based on results of medical tests
- 24 facilities conducted pregnancy tests
- 56 facilities did not have policies and procedures that prohibit discriminatory practices based on pregnancy.
Working hour
Apple’s Code sets a maximum of 60 work hours per week and requires at least one day of rest per seven days of work, while allowing exceptions in unusual or emergency circumstances
- 93 facilities had records that indicated more than 50 percent of their workers exceeded weekly working hour limits of 60 in at least 1 week out of the 12 sample period
- At 90 facilities, more than half of the records reviewed indicated that workers had worked more than 6 consecutive days at least once per month, and 37 facilities lacked an adequate working day control system to ensure that workers took at least 1 day off in every 7 days
Wages and benefits
- 42 facilities had payment practice violations, including delayed payment for employees’ wages and no pay slips provided to employees
- 68 facilities did not provide employees adequate benefits as required by laws and regulations, such as social insurance and free physical examinations
- 49 facilities did not provide employees with paid leaves or vacations
- 67 facilities used deductions from wages as a disciplinary measure
- 108 facilities did not pay proper overtime wages as required by laws and regulations. For example, they did not provide sufficient overtime pay for holidays
In addition to issues found in Apple's standard audits, the supplier responsibility program discovered the following core violations in supplier labor and human rights practices.
Involuntary labor
At two facilities, Apple classified suppliers as repeat offenders. As a consequence, the electronics giant terminated business with one of the identified companies and is "correcting the practices of the other supplier".
At 15 facilities, Apple discovered that foreign contract workers had paid excessive recruitment fees to labor agencies. "We required suppliers to reimburse any fees that exceeded Apple’s limits. In 2011, USD 3.3 million was reimbursed, bringing the total that has been repaid to workers since 2008 to USD 6.7 million".
Underage labor
Apple reported at 5 facilities a total of 6 active and 13 historical cases of underage labor. In each case, the facility had insufficient controls to verify age or detect false documentation.
"We found no instances of intentional hiring of underage labor. We required the suppliers to support the young workers’ return to school and to improve their management systems—such as labor recruitment practices and age verification procedures—to prevent recurrences".
The audits were lead by an Apple auditor and supported by local third party auditors, focusing on violations of the company's Supplier Code of Conduct .
As show below, the audits have identified several instances of Apple protocol being broken, including underage labor.
Anti discrimination
- 18 facilities screened job candidates or current workers for hepatitis B, and 52 facilities lacked policies and procedures that prohibit discrimination based on results of medical tests
- 24 facilities conducted pregnancy tests
- 56 facilities did not have policies and procedures that prohibit discriminatory practices based on pregnancy.
Working hour
Apple’s Code sets a maximum of 60 work hours per week and requires at least one day of rest per seven days of work, while allowing exceptions in unusual or emergency circumstances
- 93 facilities had records that indicated more than 50 percent of their workers exceeded weekly working hour limits of 60 in at least 1 week out of the 12 sample period
- At 90 facilities, more than half of the records reviewed indicated that workers had worked more than 6 consecutive days at least once per month, and 37 facilities lacked an adequate working day control system to ensure that workers took at least 1 day off in every 7 days
Wages and benefits
- 42 facilities had payment practice violations, including delayed payment for employees’ wages and no pay slips provided to employees
- 68 facilities did not provide employees adequate benefits as required by laws and regulations, such as social insurance and free physical examinations
- 49 facilities did not provide employees with paid leaves or vacations
- 67 facilities used deductions from wages as a disciplinary measure
- 108 facilities did not pay proper overtime wages as required by laws and regulations. For example, they did not provide sufficient overtime pay for holidays
In addition to issues found in Apple's standard audits, the supplier responsibility program discovered the following core violations in supplier labor and human rights practices.
Involuntary labor
At two facilities, Apple classified suppliers as repeat offenders. As a consequence, the electronics giant terminated business with one of the identified companies and is "correcting the practices of the other supplier".
At 15 facilities, Apple discovered that foreign contract workers had paid excessive recruitment fees to labor agencies. "We required suppliers to reimburse any fees that exceeded Apple’s limits. In 2011, USD 3.3 million was reimbursed, bringing the total that has been repaid to workers since 2008 to USD 6.7 million".
Underage labor
Apple reported at 5 facilities a total of 6 active and 13 historical cases of underage labor. In each case, the facility had insufficient controls to verify age or detect false documentation.
"We found no instances of intentional hiring of underage labor. We required the suppliers to support the young workers’ return to school and to improve their management systems—such as labor recruitment practices and age verification procedures—to prevent recurrences".
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments