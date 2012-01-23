©otnaydur-dreamstime.com

Mitsubishi Electric goes shopping in India

In a bid to strengthen its factory automation business in India, Mitsubishi Electric has acquired the Messung Group, a manufacturer of PLC, HMIs and a sales and distribution partner in India.

After partnering with Mitsubishi Electric for 15 years, the Messung Group will be merged with Mitsubishi Electric India it was announced in a press release yesterday. Mitsubishi Electric said the deal is expected to be completed in March this year, with operations beginning in April.



The company said the acquisition will help it “accelerate its industrial automation systems business in India and strengthen local sales and solutions, aiming at sales of JPY 15 billion by the fiscal year ending March 2016”.



The Messung Group employed 400 people as of 2010, has ten sales offices and one PCL/HMI factory in India.