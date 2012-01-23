RIM CEOs step down

RIM announced today that co-CEOs Jim Balsillie and Mike Lazaridis have stepped down and will be replaced by Thorsten Heins.

A press release by RIM said that Heins was unanimously named CEO by the Board of Directors. The announcement comes after a poor 2011 for the company, where it recorded profit well below 2010.



The company said that Mike Lazaridis will now act as Vice Chair of RIM’s Board and Chair of the Board’s new Innovation Committee, while Jim Balsillie will remain a member of the board. Barbara Stymiest, on the board since 2007, is to be the new chairman of the board.



Speaking of the change Mr. Lazaridis said, “There comes a time in the growth of every successful company when the founders recognize the need to pass the baton to

new leadership. Jim and I went to the Board and told them that we thought that time was now”.



Heins joined RIM in 2007 after working for Siemens since 1984. At RIM he acted as one of two Chief Operating Officers and, before that, Senior Vice President for the Handheld Business Unit.