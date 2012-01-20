©dr911-dreamstime.com

Cicor to close Swiss plant

Cicor has confirmed they will close and relocate their Unterägeri site in Switzerland, affecting 43 jobs.

Cicor confirmed the concentration of its PCB production sites in Switzerland yesterday, announcing that the Unterägeri site is to be closed and manufacturing capacities transferred to Boudry by the end of February 2012.



43 jobs are affected by the closure but the PCB Unit Boudry has been able to offer positions to ten employees the company said.



The related restructuring costs will have an adverse impact on the annual result of the Cicor Group for 2011 the company said.