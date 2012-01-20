Three companies interested in Elcoteq Tallinn

Jan Kotka, CEO of Elcoteq Tallinn, has told Baltic Buisness News that three companies are considering buying the plant, a subsidiary of the now bankrupt Elcoteq SE. The deal could close this month.

Kotka has previously said that French company Eolane was looking to buy Elcoteq Tallinn, a point collaborated by an anonymous Evertiq source also. Kotka has now told BBN that negotiations are going on with two other companies, declining to name those involved.



The bankruptcy administrator, based in Luxembourg, also reportedly told Kotka that the sale could be closed this month.



-----

Source: Business Baltic News