Electronics Production | November 10, 2005
Elekta recieves Leksell Gamma Knife order from India
Elekta announced today a new order for Leksell Gamma Knife® 4C from Army Hospital (Research & Referral) in New Delhi, India. This follows upon an order earlier this year from India's largest neurological center in Bangalore – National Institute of Mental Health & Neurosciences (NIMHANS).
These purchase decisions are important milestones in the effort to improve quality and capacity of treatment of brain disorders across India. The orders are also verifications of Elekta's strengthening position in India as a company with state-of-the-art technology and clinical solutions for treatment of cancer and brain disorders. Elekta considers India to be one of the most interesting markets in the world and are strengthening its presence in the country.
NIMHANS is a multidisciplinary Institute in the area of mental health and neurosciences, and was the result of the amalgamation of the erstwhile Mental Hospital and the All India Institute of Mental Health in 1974. Today, the Institute is recognized as one of the leading neuroscience centers in the country for patient care, training, and research.
With the combined involvement of the Government of India and Government of Karnataka, the Institute has been given administrative and academic freedom of the highest quality for growth and development. The functioning of the Institute is under the direction of the NIMHANS Society with the Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare as President and the Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of Karnataka as Vice-President.
“We are pleased with the purchase of the first Leksell Gamma Knife in South India which caters to a population of over 220 million people. The acquisition will benefit a large number of patients with brain disorders who can now avail of this advanced technology in the non-invasive treatment of brain tumors, arteriovenous malformations, and other brain disorders,” notes Dr. D. Nagaraja, Director of NIMHANS.
Army Hospital (R&R) in New Delhi is the central hospital of the Armed Forces Medical Services providing state-of-the-art technology in the medical field for members and families of the armed forces. There are over twenty-seven super-specialty departments at this hospital which are geared to make it second to none in the country. The Neurosurgery department is one of the best equipped neurological centers in the country in terms of facilities.
“The Leksell Gamma Knife unit will benefit a large number of serving and retired personnel of the Armed Forces as well as their family members who can be treated with this non-invasive state-of-the-art technology. These patients will be able to return to their duties and pre-operative lifestyle immediately after treatment without the risk of infection or other complications associated with open brain surgery” says HOD, Neurosurgery, Army Hospital (R&R) Brig.(Dr.) A. K. Dubey, VSM.
Both these orders are for Leksell Gamma Knife 4C, the latest generation of this unique system for non-invasive intracranial radiosurgery. The order for NIMHANS will be shipped shortly and to be installed during this year, and for the Army Hospital, the delivery is expected to be made in 2006.
“India is one of the fastest growing and emerging economies with an increasing demand and need for more efficient healthcare. We are very pleased with these new orders and we see them as a result of our long-term commitment to the whole Asia-region and to India in particular which has the potential and demand for quality products in both radiation therapy and neurosciences. With a strong Elekta team and service organization in place, we are well equipped to serve both existing and potential new customers in this growing market”, says Percy Shroff, Managing Director, Elekta India.
Elekta has been supplying clinical solutions to India for more than 10 years and has a strong customer base in the country with numerous installations of Leksell Gamma Knife, Leksell Stereotactic System and linear accelerators. The Elekta office is located in New Delhi, with sales and service personnel operating directly from strategic locations around the country.
