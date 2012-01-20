Ericsson appoints new CTO

Ulf Ewaldsson has been appointed Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Officer, Head of Group Function Technology & Portfolio Management at Ericsson, the company announced today.

The appointment is effective from February 1. Ewaldsson will be a member of Ericsson's Executive Leadership team and will be based in Stockholm, Sweden, therefore he won't take on the role as Head of Ericsson Silicon Valley, which Håkan Eriksson, previous CTO, also had.



Ewaldsson is currently Head of Product Area Radio within Ericsson's Business Unit Networks and a member of Ericsson's research board.



Hans Vestberg, President and CEO, Ericsson, says: "Ulf has spent more than 20 years in positions that have taken him very close to our customers and the development of the telecommunications industry. I am happy that he can now bring his vast experience from different markets and customers to lead our technology function in the shaping of the Networked Society, where everything that benefits from a connection will be connected."