Note founder has sold out

The Swedish EMS provider Note's founder and former CEO Erik Stenfors today sold out the major part of his assets in the company.

Erik Stenfors is according to the Swedish business journal Dagens Industri going to use the money, over 1 MEUR, for another project. He told Dagens Industri that even though he sold out his stake in the company hi has a lot of faith in the company. Erik will still remain at his position in the board of directors of the company.