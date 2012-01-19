Solar PV loses big in 2011

Stock-listed Solar PV companies lost more than 30 billion dollars in 2011 according to new analysis.

Solarplaza, who brands itself as an ”independent global platform for knowledge, trade missions and events related to solar energy” said all of the solar PV stock-listed companies have lost money in terms of market capitalization.



Of the solar companies included in Solarplaza's Top 30 list, most shares lost over 50% of their value. GCL-Poly Energy Holdings , the biggest stock-listed solar PV company, lost more than 1.5 billion dollars in 2011, yet was still the best-performing company.