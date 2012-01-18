Eight19 to build new facility

Eight19, a British clean-tech developer of printed plastic solar cells, will build a new development and roll-to-roll printing facility at its Cambridge headquarters.

The facility will include a multi-station roll-to-roll fabrication machine designed to create solar modules at a peak linear speed of over 3.6 kilometers per hour. The company said it believes the facility is the largest of its kind in the world.



Eight19 said the new facility will be able to create low cost solar power generation that will be used in high volume industrial products as well as Eight19’s pay-as-you-go-solar system, known as IndiGo, for off-grid power generation in emerging economies.



IndiGo aims to replace kerosene lamps, and their ill affects, in emerging economies. According to the World Bank, the replacement market for kerosene lighting is worth over $38Bn world-wide.



The first commercial printed plastic solar modules are expected to be available in 2013.