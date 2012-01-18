Flextronics buys new space

Flextronics, Inc. will relocate from Fremont after signing a long‐term lease to occupy 140,000 square feet, according to a release by Mesa West Capital.

Mesa West Capital, an L.A based real estate lender, said it as secured the $30.3 Million Mortgage on San Jose’s America Center and that Flextronics is likely to move its headquarters to the building.



Flextronics is one of two companies's leasing the space however Mesa West Capital did not say when the company plans to move.