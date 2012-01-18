Elster to change CFO

Elster has announced today that CFO Christoph Schmidt-Wolf plans to leave Elster at the end of March.

The decision comes after Schmidt-Wolf has served more than six years as chief financial officer at Elster. Schmidt-Wolf will be succeeded as CFO by Rainer Beaujean who will join Elster on February 1, 2012 and will formally take over as CFO in early March 2012. Beaujean spent five years as CFO and member of the management board of Demag Cranes AG.



"Christoph's exceptional record of delivering results with steady and robust revenue growth across the business and strong fiscal discipline speaks for itself," said Simon Beresford-Wylie, chief executive officer (CEO) of Elster.



"He has led the company through the transition from private equity ownership onto the New York Stock Exchange as a publicly traded company and we wish him all the best in his future endeavours," Beresford-Wylie added.