Olympus to wait on equity partner decision

Olympus' president Shuichi Takayama has told media that the company plans to wait until a management overhaul to choose equity partners.

The management overhaul is to occur in April as current leadership prepares for an extradinary shareholders meeting that month.



Fujifilm President Shigetaka Komori told Reuters that the company is considering partnering with Olympus, however Takayama said that the companies have not been in any official talks.



An unofficial panel earlier cleared accounting groups KPMG and Ernst & Young of responsibility for the company's $1.7 billion accounting fraud, however Olympus is suing five individual auditors over the matter.



----

Source: Reuters