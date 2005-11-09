Even American companies goes into RoHS compliance

Parvus Corporation announced it has released a compliance statement relating to the European Union's Reduction of Hazardous Substances (ROHS) legislation.

“While the EU RoHS policy applies officially to only the European Community (EC), the majority of non-EC companies are also transitioning to “lead-free”, due in part to the effect on the global electronics supply chain. Consequently, many electronic components may be phased-out or redesigned since many components will only be available in a lead-free format. Parvus anticipates that it will soon become increasingly difficult to source and manufacture products that are in fact not lead-free, and that the industry's focus should be on reliability assurance of those lead-free products.



Currently, there is no formal standard or US government position on the issue, but intuitively, life-sustaining medical equipment and other mission/safety-critical devices require a higher degree of reliability assurance than commodity consumer products, since the consequences of malfunctioning electronics pose risks to human life.



To mitigate these potential risks, Parvus believes it is in our best interest to monitor, evaluate, and implement risk mitigation techniques that address any reliability concerns. To that end, Parvus encourages an open dialogue and collaboration with our high reliability customers to implement needful reliability-enhancing measures.



All standard products manufactured by our European parent organization (Eurotech) will be RoHS compliant by the prescribed deadline of July 1, 2006. As a result, all Eurotech products sold by Parvus in the USA will be RoHS compliant. Similarly, most standard products manufactured by Parvus will also become transitioned to RoHS compliance by that deadline. This transition to RoHS compliance is not an overnight event, but will be a process carefully rolled out over time and with careful validation and testing.



Since some products may require complete redesign to become fully RoHS compliant, it is Parvus' and Eurotech's intent to make all revised products as form, fit and function compatible as possible with former versions. In some cases, products may be upgraded with improved functionality, while some older products will be discontinued. All new standard products, with few exceptions, will be RoHS compliant at time of release.”