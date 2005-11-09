RoHS | November 09, 2005
Even American companies goes into RoHS compliance
Parvus Corporation announced it has released a compliance statement relating to the European Union's Reduction of Hazardous Substances (ROHS) legislation.
“While the EU RoHS policy applies officially to only the European Community (EC), the majority of non-EC companies are also transitioning to “lead-free”, due in part to the effect on the global electronics supply chain. Consequently, many electronic components may be phased-out or redesigned since many components will only be available in a lead-free format. Parvus anticipates that it will soon become increasingly difficult to source and manufacture products that are in fact not lead-free, and that the industry's focus should be on reliability assurance of those lead-free products.
Currently, there is no formal standard or US government position on the issue, but intuitively, life-sustaining medical equipment and other mission/safety-critical devices require a higher degree of reliability assurance than commodity consumer products, since the consequences of malfunctioning electronics pose risks to human life.
To mitigate these potential risks, Parvus believes it is in our best interest to monitor, evaluate, and implement risk mitigation techniques that address any reliability concerns. To that end, Parvus encourages an open dialogue and collaboration with our high reliability customers to implement needful reliability-enhancing measures.
All standard products manufactured by our European parent organization (Eurotech) will be RoHS compliant by the prescribed deadline of July 1, 2006. As a result, all Eurotech products sold by Parvus in the USA will be RoHS compliant. Similarly, most standard products manufactured by Parvus will also become transitioned to RoHS compliance by that deadline. This transition to RoHS compliance is not an overnight event, but will be a process carefully rolled out over time and with careful validation and testing.
Since some products may require complete redesign to become fully RoHS compliant, it is Parvus' and Eurotech's intent to make all revised products as form, fit and function compatible as possible with former versions. In some cases, products may be upgraded with improved functionality, while some older products will be discontinued. All new standard products, with few exceptions, will be RoHS compliant at time of release.”
Currently, there is no formal standard or US government position on the issue, but intuitively, life-sustaining medical equipment and other mission/safety-critical devices require a higher degree of reliability assurance than commodity consumer products, since the consequences of malfunctioning electronics pose risks to human life.
To mitigate these potential risks, Parvus believes it is in our best interest to monitor, evaluate, and implement risk mitigation techniques that address any reliability concerns. To that end, Parvus encourages an open dialogue and collaboration with our high reliability customers to implement needful reliability-enhancing measures.
All standard products manufactured by our European parent organization (Eurotech) will be RoHS compliant by the prescribed deadline of July 1, 2006. As a result, all Eurotech products sold by Parvus in the USA will be RoHS compliant. Similarly, most standard products manufactured by Parvus will also become transitioned to RoHS compliance by that deadline. This transition to RoHS compliance is not an overnight event, but will be a process carefully rolled out over time and with careful validation and testing.
Since some products may require complete redesign to become fully RoHS compliant, it is Parvus' and Eurotech's intent to make all revised products as form, fit and function compatible as possible with former versions. In some cases, products may be upgraded with improved functionality, while some older products will be discontinued. All new standard products, with few exceptions, will be RoHS compliant at time of release.”
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments