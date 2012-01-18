Inari to buy majority share in Ceedtec

Inari Berhad, a Malaysian EMS-provider, has announced plans to acquire a 51% stake in Ceedtec, an ODM, R & D provider, and eco-system partner for Agilent in Penang.

The deal will cost a total of RM 3.6 million (1.14 million USD).



“Our investment in Ceedtec will enable Inari Group to be a part of Agilent’s supply chain ecosystem which is in line with the Inari Group’s aspirations of becoming a premiere electronics manufacturing services provider in the region,” said Inari CEO Lau Kean Cheong regarding the deal.