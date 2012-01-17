Elcoteq Tallinn cuts jobs, readies for sale

Elcoteq Tallinn, the Estonian unit of bankrupt electronics group Elcoteq, cut multiple jobs in December and will likely be sold to French company Eolane, according to local media reports.

Jan Kotka, CEO of the Tallinn plant, has reportedly told Baltic Buisness News that the plant cut 45 jobs in December last year. He also told the paper that the future of the company's remaining 235 employees remains uncertain.



In November last year, Evertiq reported rumours that the Talinn plant would be sold to French EMS-provider Eolane. Kokta has reportedly told local media that this deal is in its final stages.