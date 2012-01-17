Only 6 Euro companies on Apple's list

Of the 156 companies revealed in Apple's supplier base, only six come from Europe ...

Only six of Apple's suppliers are based in Europe according to a list published by the company last week. The list represents 97 percent of Apple's supply chain. Except for the NXP Semiconductor N.V, all all of these companies come from Central Europe:



AustriaTechnologie & Systemtechnik AG(Austria)

Austria Microsystems (Austria)

Infineon Technologies(Germany)

Multek Corporation (Germany)

NXP Semiconductor N.V. (The Netherlands)

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)