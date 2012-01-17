© otnaydur-dreamstime.com

Kongsberg wins new contract

Kongsberg has signed a contract for supply of the MSI-90U Mk 2 Combat Management System (CMS) to the Royal Norwegian Navy’s Ula class submarines.

Kongsberg said in a press release that the value of the contract is approximately 200 MNOK (32.96 million USD).



"This new contract for delivery of the MSI-90U Mk 2 CMS is a continuation of the on-going contracts for delivery of the new Passive Sonar System and integrated Submarine Navigation System for the Ula class. In this context this is yet another very important reference contract for Kongsber”, said Executive Vice President Nils-Oddvar Hagen in Kongsberg Defence Systems.