Kontron revenue up 14 percent

Kontron estimates that it posted fourteen percent YoY revenue increase in 2011, setting a revenue earning record and exceeding expectations the company said yesterday.

Final figures for the company will be published on March 21, 2012, however the company said that the estimated earnings of EUR 580 million in 2011 represents an approximately 14 percent year-on-year increase.



"For 2012, too, we anticipate stable sales trends, with revenue 3 percent above or below the 2011 comparable figure of about EUR 570 million, which has been adjusted to reflect Malaysia," commented Ulrich Gehrmann, Kontron's CEO.