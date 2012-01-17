HMS: Cautious customers hurt sales growth

HMS has said cautious customers led to less growth in sales volume than anticipated.

The company, a supplier of communication technology for industrial automation, announced that, based on preliminary information, net sales for 2011 increased 11 % reaching SEK 384 m (345). However extensive expansion during 2011 that helped increase growth is also increasing operating expenses for the company.



HMS operating margin for the fourth quarter is expected to be approximately 8-10 % and approximately 18 % for the full year 2011.



“During the fourth quarter we have continued to see unstable market condition with fluctuating order intake on several markets. The last six month have been characterized by an uncertain development on the market rendering our existing customers to take a more cautious position. HMS still experience a good order intake related to customdesigns based on our technology. These customized solutions will not affect net sales until later 2012 and

going forward,” said CEO Staffan Dahlström in a press release.