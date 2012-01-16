AsteelFlash buys Catalyst Manufacturing Services

Asteelflash has announced the acquisition of the American EMS company, Catalyst Manufacturing Services inc., based on the East Coast of the United States and in Mexico.

The acquisition means that Asteelflash will now own two production sites in Owego (New York) and Raleigh (North Carolina) as well as a manufacturing plant in Tijuana (Mexico).



"The Owego and Raleigh production plants are strategic locations for the development of solid partnerships with our customers on the East Coast. We intend to enhance our industrial manufacturing and engineering services, in particular by offering new product introduction (NPI) services on our North American customers' doorstep", explains Gilles Benhamou, President and CEO of Asteelflash.



"The acquisition of the Tijuana site will strengthen and stimulate our growth in North America by complementing our low-cost manufacturing plants in China and Tunisia”.