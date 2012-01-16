AirBorn acquires AESCO

AirBorn Inc., a Texas-based manufacturer of electronic components, has acquired AESCO Electronics, an electronics manufacturer and distributor with divisions in Ohio and Massachusetts.

AirBorn, a manufacturer of electronic components for the aerospace, avionics, defense, energy, medical and automotive industries, is acquiring AESCO, the company said in a press release.



With the acquisition, AirBorn is forming a new division to be called AirBorn Electronics, Inc., headed by AESCO president, Roger Engle. The new division will focus on providing value-added products and services to high reliability commercial markets such as medical, instrumentation and industrial controls. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



By adding 300 employees from AESCO, AirBorn will increase its employee base by 30% to approximately 1400 employees. The acquisition of AESCO also increases AirBorn's bottom line. Combined sales for AirBorn are approximately $160 million.