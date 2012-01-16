Apple will allow outside monitoring

Apple will become the first technology company to join the Fair Labor Association as a participating company. The announcement arrives as Apple detailed instances of worker abuse by suppliers.

According to a press release by the Fair Labor Association (FLA) , the association will independently assess facilities in Apple's supply chain and “report detailed findings” on their website. FLA said that Apple is the first technology company to enter into such an arrangement.



The announcement comes just as Apple released its supply chain audit report, which also took the unprecedented step of listing 97 percent of the company's suppliers. The report found several instances of Apple's supplier code of conduct being violated, including six instances of underage employees being hired.



FLA worked with Apple in 2011, assessing the impact of Apple's training programs which help raise awareness of labor rights and standards among workers in its supply chain, the association said.