Enics expands in China

Enics has signed an agreement with Changshu Municipal and Changshu Southern Development Zone (CSDZ) authorities to start operations in Changshu, Suzhou, Greater Shanghai Area.

According to Enics' press release, the Changshu site will employee several hundred people and is expected to start operation in the second quarter of 2012. The new site is 10.000 m2, and Enics said it may to double this floor space in the future.



“We do see the demand for our services grow further also in China, which is the reason why we decided to expand our footprint with an additional factory in the Greater Shanghai region," said Mr. Dirk Zimanky, President and CEO Enics AG.