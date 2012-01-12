iPad3 on its way to a March launch?

Apple contract manufacturing partners Foxconn and Pegatron are said to gear up production for a iPad3 March launch.

The two contract manufacturers are said to have secured manufacturing orders for the up-coming Apple gadget, with the allotted manufacturing ratio (Foxconn 85% / Pegatron 15%) being similar to that of the iPhone4S.



Similarities apparently do not end there. Although 1mm thicker than its predecessor, the iPad3 will be virtually identical to the iPad2. Most changes - as with the iPhone4 / iPhone4S - will go unnoticed to the naked eye. (Unless you wait for a teardown to reveal the innards.)



A Macotakara blog post indicates Sharp as the display panel supplier. Others point to Samsung and LG.



March has traditionally been the 'renewal' month for the iPad and we will - yet again - be taken by surprise I am sure. Then again, tradition was blown to smithereens with the iPhone 4S.



So, for all it's worth - let the games begin.