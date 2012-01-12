GOEPEL electronic expands GATE program in Finland

GOEPEL electronic announces the extended incorporation of Espotel Oy into the global alliance program GATE.

The focus of the cooperation is the development and practical implementation of new products based on combined functional and JTAG/Boundary Scan test as well as enhancements in the integration of JTAG/Boundary Scan products in existing test systems built by Espotel Oy.



“With Espotel we found one of the strongest test system integrators in Finland who deals with developing and supplying advanced manufacturing test technology”, says Frank Amm, corporate GATE Program Manager. “For GOEPEL electronic this cooperation is an important step forward. Following this joint cooperation we are now able to provide our Finnish customers with the best in class local support and service covering advanced products and technologies”.



“Espotel is a well established and acknowledged supplier of functional test solutions and has for some time now delivered applications based on Boundary Scan from GOEPEL electronic”, says Lars Kongsted-Jensen from the Nordic & Baltic distributor EP-TeQ. “It’s a pleasure to being able to expand our team of ‘Göpel Associated Technical Experts’ with such a strong Partner”.



“By this agreement Espotel will further develop its testing services and give customers more advanced services in the field of Boundary Scan”, adds Juha Ojaniemi, the Business Unit Director of Espotel. “This is an area with increased interest for Embedded Systems Access (ESA)”.



The Finnish Company was incorporated into the GATE™ program as “Selected Member”.