Qualcomm enters processor market

According to the Swedish electronics journal Elektroniktidningen Qualcomm is now entering the microprocessor market with its "Scorpion".

The Scorpion is a 1 GHz processor aimed for mobile phones.



Scorpion is developed under a license agreement with ARM. It will be produced in 65nm. It is yet unknown wether Qualcomm is going to use the processor only for its own products or if the Scorpion even will be available for other companies.