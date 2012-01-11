Foxconn: Workers threatened to commit mass suicide

300 factory workers took to the roof at Foxconn's plant in Hubei, which is reportedly assembling Microsofts x-box.

The event reportedly occurred last week, on January 2, 2012.. Employees at Foxconn's factory in the Chinese province of Hubei confronted the management, wanting a pay-raise, several regional media outlets report.



The management in turn is said to have told workers 'to get back in line for the same pay or quit with compensation'. Many of the workers have - if these reports are to be trusted - picked the latter of the two options. The conflict the got out of hand, with local management unwilling to pay compensation and workers threatening to stage a mass suicide.



The mayor of Wuhan is said to have convinced the workers to get down again, the reports continue.



Neither Microsoft nor Foxconn have - so far - commented on the event.