Fuel cells the answer to the future's power supplying issues?

Do fuel cells have the answers to the power supplying riddle of the future's portable electronics? There is alot of money spent on this kind of technology nowadays.

The Swedish electronics journal Elektroniktidningen yesterday reported about Samsung's prototype built on this principle which could run a computer up to 15 hours. This prototype is using the technology DMFC (Direct Methanole Fuel Cell) and as you can see in the name it is run on methanole. EETimes today announced that Motorola invests in a new startup company within fuel cell research called Tekion Inc. Tekion says their top product, the Formira Power Pack, provides a significantly higher power density than the DMFC. Tekion's CEO Neil Huff admits to EETimes that the research is focused on solving the power supplying problems for the future's more and more multimedia intense mobile phones but said that the technology could be used even for other applications.