SK Innovation and Continental team up

SK Innovation and Continental team up sign a Heads of Agreement to focus on Li-Ion automotive battery systems.

SK Innovation and Continental Corporation sign a Heads of Agreement that describes the formation of a joint venture with which both companies want to develop, manufacture and market Lithium Ion battery systems for automotive applications.



SK Innovation and Continental will have 51% and 49% of ownership respectively. The initial JV operations will be based in Germany and Korea; and the management team will be comprised of executives from both companies. The business will serve automotive OEMs globally. The new joint venture is subject to the completion of JV agreements, which are expected to be achieved by midyear 2012.



"We are pleased to work together in such a key technology for future mobility. With Continental’s automotive expertise and SK’s battery leadership, we have confidence that the JV will become the market leader in battery systems,” stated Dr. Jay Koo, CEO of SK Innovation.



"The JV is ideally positioned to become a technology leader in providing battery solutions to the automotive industry worldwide because both companies are technology leaders in their areas of expertise, and both share a common strategic perspective for future mobility. Together we will be a powerful team that will work together very effectively in a promising partnership,” stated Dr. Elmar Degenhart, CEO of Continental.



The JV will focus on developing Li-Ion battery systems for automotive customers. SK Innovation will supply market leading Lithium Ion battery cells to the JV while Continental will supply Battery Management Electronics and its overall automotive systems competence.