ACD invests in equipment

ACD recently purchased two Mv-7xi In-Line AOI Systems from Mirtec.

"ACD has always strived to improve its quality and gain efficiencies. After comparing the top AOI manufacturers, we believe the MIRTEC AOI system to be the best choice to enable ACD to more efficiently and thoroughly inspect the final assembly. The feedback we receive is then used to improve yields on all future products, helping us to maintain our lead over the competition," said W. Scott Fillebrown, President & CEO of ACD.



"In these challenging economic times, EMS companies are forced to maximize their production efficiency by implementing lean manufacturing initiatives and optimizing production processes," said Brian D'Amico, President of MIRTEC Corp. "With this in mind, an increasing number of manufacturers are relying upon Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) equipment to help increase profitability by improving production yields and reducing costly rework. We are extremely pleased to welcome ACD to our growing family of satisfied MIRTEC customers. We look forward to a long and prosperous relationship between our two organizations."