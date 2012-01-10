Huawei partners with Flextronics in India?

Huawei is said to have partnered with EMS-heavy weight Flextronics for manufacturing plans in India.

Huawei Technologies Co. has apparently dropped plans to set up a manufacturing unit in India. Instead, the telcom company is said to have - again - teamed up with EMS-provider Flextronics.



The local Indian unit of Flextronics International Ltd. - based in Chennai - is to manufacture telecommunications equipment for the local market.