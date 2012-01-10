Norbert Heib leaves Rimaster

The Rimaster Group has from the 1st of January 2012 conducted the following organizational change.

Norbert Heib, lately corporate responsible as Manager Sales and Engineering Support, will as from 1st of January 2012 change to his own business within environmental technologies. Norbert Heib will from time to time continue to support the Rimaster Group as a consultant in the future.



The corporate role will not be appointed to a new person but will be taken over by Rimaster’s sales organization.