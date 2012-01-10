Electronics Production | January 10, 2012
Denso expands in Mexico
Denso to build additional manufacturing facility in Silao, Guanajuato, Mexico.
Denso Mexico S.A. de C.V., located in Apodaca City, Nuevo Leon, will build an additional plant in Silao, Guanajuato, Mexico. The plant will manufacture heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) units. Denso will consider producing additional products at this site in the future.
"Building this new plant in central Mexico means that we can manufacture and supply products in close proximity to our customers in the region, and it solidifies our manufacturing footprint in Mexico," said Hikaru Sugi, president and CEO, Denso International America and senior executive director, Denso Corporation. "Mexico is a growing market, and this is an opportunity for us to strengthen our competitiveness and our global leadership position in the manufacture and sales of thermal products."
Denso's investment in the new facility will total US$57 million, and Denso expects to employ more than 400 people by 2015. Construction of the 25,600 square meter facility will begin in March, and production is set to start in October 2013.
This will be the third plant for Denso Mexico S.A. de C.V., which also has a facility in Guadalupe City, Nuevo Leon state. Denso Mexico S.A. de C.V. currently manufactures a variety of automotive products at its two existing plants, including instrument clusters, climate control panels, and system control components such as variable cam timing and oil control valves.
"We are pleased that Denso, one of the leading auto suppliers in the world, has chosen Silao as the right location for their expansion in Mexico," said Juan Manuel Oliva, governor, Guanajuato State. "We believe their presence will be a positive addition to Silao and is recognition of the dedicated, hard-working people in this region."
