Samsung chosed Starcore

According to the Swedish electronics journal Elektroniktidningen Samsung has chosed Starcore to deliver DSP units for Samsungs communication products.

The Starcore alliance (Freescale, Infineon and Agere) has licenced its DSP core to Samsung for use in pure communication products for multimedia.



Samsung stated that they have evaluated a number of DSPs from a variety of suppliers but chosed the Starcore DSP for its high performance and ability for video decoding.